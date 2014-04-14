Chattanooga Times Free Press a Pulitzer finalist - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Chattanooga Times Free Press a Pulitzer finalist

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga Times Free Press investigation into the cycle of inner city violence was honored today as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, journalism's highest honor.

The Pulitzer committee honored Speak No Evil in the local reporting category.

READ MORE | The 2014 Pulitzer Prize Winners

The committee cited Joan Garrett McClane, Todd South, Doug Strickland and Mary Helen Miller "for using an array of journalistic tools to explore the 'no-snitch' culture that helps perpetuate a cycle of violence in one of the most dangerous cities in the South."

The Pulitzer in local reporting was awarded to the Tampa Bay Times for an investigation into the squalid conditions in housing for the city’s homeless population.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.