Chattanooga Times Free Press a Pulitzer finalist

The 2014 Pulitzer Prize Winners

A Chattanooga Times Free Press investigation into the cycle of inner city violence was honored today as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, journalism's highest honor.The Pulitzer committee honored Speak No Evil in the local reporting category.The committee cited Joan Garrett McClane, Todd South, Doug Strickland and Mary Helen Miller "for using an array of journalistic tools to explore the 'no-snitch' culture that helps perpetuate a cycle of violence in one of the most dangerous cities in the South."The Pulitzer in local reporting was awarded to the Tampa Bay Times for an investigation into the squalid conditions in housing for the city’s homeless population.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.