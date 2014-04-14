Cat survives being shot in head with arrow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A cat in Middle Tennessee has survived being shot in the head by a hunting arrow.

The animal's owner, Jane Holt, told The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/1hBBoYs) that she found Simon outside her Clarksville home on Saturday with the arrow protruding from his head. She says she took the arrow out, and then she took him Family Pet Hospital, where he was treated by Sarah Bendorf.

Bendorf called the cat "a lucky guy" and said the arrow "missed everything vital."

Holt, meanwhile, said she doesn't understand how someone could hit her cat with an arrow. She said she reported the incident to police.

