Officials: 5 bears killed after attack on woman

Officials with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission killed five bears in Seminole County after a bear attack Sunday.The woman who was attacked b ythe bear Saturday night was released from a hospital earlier in the day.Wildlife officials said the bear attacked Terri Frana in a gated community northwest of Heathrow.
A Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission representative said the victim was attacked by one bear, but other bears were present when she was injured.MOBILE USERS | Watch video here“I saw this large bear charging at me, so I turned and started to run, and she must have turned and stood on her hind legs and pushed me down, because I’ve got both her paw claw marks and my neck all the way down to my waist,” Terri Frana said.
Her husband, Frank, said his wife was outside about 7:50 p.m. when she saw five bears rummaging through their trash and one of them pounced on her.
"One of the bears stood up, knocked her down and started to maul her," he said. "The bear actually had my wife's head in its mouth and started to drag her towards the woods. The bear's jaws let her head loose then it started on her arms."
Frana's children were several blocks away but heard their mother's screams."She just kicked and screamed, wriggled and punched," Frank Frana said.Terri Frana received 30 staples in her head. She was released from South Seminole Hospital in Longwood on Sunday after being treated for injuries to her leg and face."I could just hear her teeth marks going through my scalp," Terri Frana said. “And she started pulling me towards, and I just thought, ‘God, please, this can’t be the end. It can’t end like this.’”
She said at that moment she thought of her three children and said a desperate prayer. She said she was somehow able to escape the bear’s grasp and run stumbling toward her home.
A search is underway to find the bear involved. At least one bear trap has been placed in the area.
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Greg Workman said the five bears they put down were not afraid of humans even after yelling and clapping their hands.
"They kept on approaching us," he said.
He said they are not yet sure if the bear that attacked was one of the bears they killed."We’re going to be here until we feel that threat is gone," he said.
The FWC issued a news release Saturday, asking people to watch for increasing bear activity now that warm weather has arrived.
Officials said the best way to protect people and pets is to keep sources of food, like garbage, birdseed and pet food, secure from bears so they won't wander into neighborhoods looking for it.
Fish and Wildlife officers said they have claw marks and blood evidence.
