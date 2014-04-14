Officials: 5 bears killed after attack on woman

The woman who was attacked b ythe bear Saturday night was released from a hospital earlier in the day.

Wildlife officials said the bear attacked Terri Frana in a gated community northwest of Heathrow.

“I saw this large bear charging at me, so I turned and started to run, and she must have turned and stood on her hind legs and pushed me down, because I’ve got both her paw claw marks and my neck all the way down to my waist,” Terri Frana said.

"She just kicked and screamed, wriggled and punched," Frank Frana said.

Terri Frana received 30 staples in her head. She was released from South Seminole Hospital in Longwood on Sunday after being treated for injuries to her leg and face.

"I could just hear her teeth marks going through my scalp," Terri Frana said. “And she started pulling me towards, and I just thought, ‘God, please, this can’t be the end. It can’t end like this.’”

"We’re going to be here until we feel that threat is gone," he said.