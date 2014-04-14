Deal signs law extended tax-free shopping holidays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgians can count on at least two more years of tax-free shopping holidays for school items and energy-efficient appliances.

Gov. Nathan Deal on Monday signed the extension into law after it was approved by the Legislature earlier this year. It designates tax-free weekends for back-to-school shopping Aug. 1 and 2 and for energy-efficient dishwashers, refrigerators and other appliances Oct. 3-5.

Officials estimate the combined two years of tax breaks will cost the state roughly $145 million.

The tax measure Deal signed also includes a sales-tax exemption for Georgia food banks worth an estimated $2.5 million over two years.

