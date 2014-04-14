ALDI brings new jobs to Chattanooga area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ALDI brings new jobs to Chattanooga area

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - ALDI is bringing additional new jobs to the Chattanooga area, by hosting two more hiring events for its local stores, including its Hixson, TN and Dalton and Ft. Oglethorpe, GA locations, on Thursday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 30.

ALDI offers employees generous compensation that is well above the industry standard, such as full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 20 hours a week.

ALDI invites job seekers to apply for Shift Manager positions. Additional event details are included below, please let me know if you have any questions.

April 24
ALDI
1999 Battlefield Parkway
Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742
2 p.m. to 5 p.m

April 30
ALDI
5706 Lee Highway
Chattanooga, TN 37421
7 a.m. to 10 a.m.


Positions: Shift Managers - $10.00 - $14.00 per hour

Job Requirements: Must be 18 years or older to apply
•   High school diploma or GED
•   Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday - Sunday
•   Retail experience preferred
•   Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
•   Drug screening and background check
•   Ability to lift 45 pounds

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.