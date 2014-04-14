ALDI brings new jobs to Chattanooga area Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 1:47 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 3:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ALDI is bringing additional new jobs to the Chattanooga area, by hosting two more hiring events for its local stores, including its Hixson, TN and Dalton and Ft. Oglethorpe, GA locations, on Thursday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 30.



ALDI offers employees generous compensation that is well above the industry standard, such as full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 20 hours a week.



ALDI invites job seekers to apply for Shift Manager positions. Additional event details are included below, please let me know if you have any questions.



April 24

ALDI

1999 Battlefield Parkway

Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742

2 p.m. to 5 p.m



April 30

ALDI

5706 Lee Highway

Chattanooga, TN 37421

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.





Positions: Shift Managers - $10.00 - $14.00 per hour



Job Requirements: Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday - Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds



