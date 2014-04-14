Cheer on the Grundy County HS Cheer Squad!

.S. Finals

The Grundy County High School Cheer Squad won a national competition this weekend in Pensacola, FL.The squad qualified earlier in Atlanta, and won a first place bid to compete in the southeast U.S. regional competition in Pensacola.Supporters in Grundy County helped raised the money for the girls’ hotel & food costs.There are seven regional events around the U.S., with the winners’ tabulated from the score earned in the regional events.Monday afternoon, supporters will be lining the streets from the high school to the Highway 56 junction to show the community’s support for the cheerleaders.Those wishing to participate should line up at 3:30pm CST/4:30pm EST with the cheerleaders leaving the school at 4:00pm CST/5:00pm EST.The national results will be announced May 10th.