Last-minute tax help still available

Last-minute tax help still available

The Internal Revenue Service still has free assistance and tax help at Chattanooga-area locations:

  • East Gate Mall Town Center 5600 Brainerd Road -  Tuesday, April 15 10AM to 6PM
  • Northgate Mall 2217 Hixson Pike -  Monday, April 14 1PM  to  6PM
  • Urban League 730 E M L King Blvd. - Tuesday, April 15 9AM to 2PM
  • Soddy Daisy Senior Center - 190 Depot Soddy Daisy - Tuesday,  April 15 9AM  to  4PM

At these locations, IRS-certified volunteers will provide free tax preparation and e-filing to those whose household income was below $52,000 in 2013 or who file a simple tax return.

Some sites specialize in helping senior citizens.

Taxpayers can also call the IRS toll-free at 1-800-906-9887 to find the closest free tax help site. 
