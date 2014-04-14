Last-minute tax help still available

East Gate Mall Town Center 5600 Brainerd Road - Tuesday, April 15 10AM to 6PM

Northgate Mall 2217 Hixson Pike - Monday, April 14 1PM to 6PM

Urban League 730 E M L King Blvd. - Tuesday, April 15 9AM to 2PM

Soddy Daisy Senior Center - 190 Depot Soddy Daisy - Tuesday, April 15 9AM to 4PM

The Internal Revenue Service still has free assistance and tax help at Chattanooga-area locations:At these locations, IRS-certified volunteers will provide free tax preparation and e-filing to those whose household income was below $52,000 in 2013 or who file a simple tax return.Some sites specialize in helping senior citizens.Taxpayers can also call the IRS toll-free at 1-800-906-9887 to find the closest free tax help site.