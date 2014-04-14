TN Temple waits for decision, planning commission to take up Tyn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN Temple waits for decision, planning commission to take up Tyner site plan

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - There was talk last year about Tennessee Temple University moving to Tyner's Woodland Park Baptist Church as early as this fall.

Now, for the first time, comes a glimpse of what that move could look like through a preliminary site plan that will go before planning commissioners today.

This isn't the first time Temple has made public its intention to get out of its 21-acre Highland Park campus. In February, school leaders disclosed their intentions to move the Chattanooga school from the urban site where it has been located since its 1946 inception.

Also in that release, leaders stated that Redemption to the Nations, a church with sites in Ooltewah and in Highland Park, will purchase several of Temple's buildings and properties.

