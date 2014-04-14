Georgia voter registration deadline looming - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia voter registration deadline looming

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is reminding voters April 21 is the deadline to register for the May 20 primary.

Kemp says it's now easier to register since the launch of the state's online registration program.

The "My Voter Page" mobile application also allows Georgians to register, view sample ballots, find their polling location and more. Voters must have a valid Georgia driver's license to use the online program.

Online: www.registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/#no-back-button

