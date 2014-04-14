Athens Police need help recovering stolen four wheelers Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 12:06 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 12:08 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Athens Police need the public's help in finding two stolen four wheelers.



On Sunday, April 13 officers were dispatched to the home of Lynn Avenue, where the homeowner Ryan Martin told investigators that his Blue 2007 Yamaha Raptor 350 and his son's 2002 Black Yamaha 80 Raptor had been stolen from the back shed of his residence.



Martin told police he last saw the four wheelers around 6:30 Saturday night and noticed them missing around 10:30 Sunday morning.



Officers discovered tracks leading from the backyard to a mud drive that connects with Blount Street. Officers tell Channel 3 they believe the suspect went out the drive turning left on to Houston Street heading south on Ingleside Avenue.



Athens Police tell Channel 3 the 2007 Raptor is valued at $5,000 with a green nose piece in the front with a green chain and shock coverings along the Yoshima Exhaust System and is covered with stickers.



The Black 2002 Raptor is valued at $800, covered in stickers with a red nose piece in the front.



Both the Inglewood and Etowah Police Departments have been notified because the suspects may have ben headed in that direction.



The investigation is ongoing at this time.

