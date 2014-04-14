TN Lawmakers look to wrap up session this week

NASHVILLE, TN AP) - State lawmakers are hoping to wrap up the 108th General Assembly as early as Tuesday.

They passed an annual spending plan last week. It's the lone major piece of legislation the state constitution requires them to approve each year.

Both chambers on Thursday approved their versions of the $32.4 billion state budget after rebuffing attempts by both Democrats and some Republicans to restore raises that had been planned for teachers and state employees.

Among the major items remaining this year are Gov. Bill Haslam's voucher program and his effort to limit the sale of cold and allergy medicines used to make methamphetamine.

House members are also still deciding whether they want to return in May to consider overrides of any vetoes by the Republican governor.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.