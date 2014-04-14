One dies in Dalton industrial accident Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:02 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:02 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

One person has died after an industrial accident in Dalton Saturday.



Dalton Fire Department says they responded with one engine to 2305 Abutment Road on an accident.



The emergency responders mobilized the victim until Whitfield County EMS arrived on the scene. EMS then took the victim to the hospital.



Dalton Fire says the victim did pass away.



Details surrounding the accident are unclear at this time. No names have been released.

