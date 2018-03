Apparent cost to implement TN gun carry bill puts measure in doubt

Gov. Bill Haslam ’s

In an unusual maneuver,administration has apparently used state legislative procedures in a move to kill a bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry handguns openly without a permit. Spokespersons for the administration acknowledged that Haslam opposes the bill but declined to respond directly to contentions by a gun owner advocacy group that tactics used against the bill amount to providing the Legislature with “false or misleading information.”The administrative move revolves around the “fiscal note” for SB2424, approved by the Senate on a 25-2 vote Tuesday. It is scheduled for its first House subcommittee vote on Monday as the General Assembly pushes to adjourn by this Tuesday or Wednesday.Legislative rules require that every bill be evaluated by the Fiscal Review Committee staff to determine if enactment would require any expenditure of state funds.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.