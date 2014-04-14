Apparent cost to implement TN gun carry bill puts measure in dou - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apparent cost to implement TN gun carry bill puts measure in doubt

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo
NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) - In an unusual maneuver, Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration has apparently used state legislative procedures in a move to kill a bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry handguns openly without a permit. Spokespersons for the administration acknowledged that Haslam opposes the bill but declined to respond directly to contentions by a gun owner advocacy group that tactics used against the bill amount to providing the Legislature with “false or misleading information.”

The administrative move revolves around the “fiscal note” for SB2424, approved by the Senate on a 25-2 vote Tuesday. It is scheduled for its first House subcommittee vote on Monday as the General Assembly pushes to adjourn by this Tuesday or Wednesday.

Legislative rules require that every bill be evaluated by the Fiscal Review Committee staff to determine if enactment would require any expenditure of state funds.

