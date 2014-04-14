UT policy would restrict street preachers, others who want to sp - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT policy would restrict street preachers, others who want to speak on campus

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Preacher Angela Cummings preaches in a free speech zone defined by barricades at UTC in this file photo. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press Preacher Angela Cummings preaches in a free speech zone defined by barricades at UTC in this file photo. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Free speech, for some at least, soon will require sponsorship on University of Tennessee system campuses.

Though no one ended up in handcuffs like a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student did in November, a group of controversial street preachers returned to the UTC campus recently and reignited the discussion about whether taxpayer-backed universities should be a forum for public demonstration.

The issue is divisive. But the UT board of trustees already has weighed in.

A policy passed by trustees at their February meeting will require parties unaffiliated with UT to obtain the endorsement of a campus organization, faculty member or university faction before coming to any campus in the UT system to spread their message, regardless of what that message is.

