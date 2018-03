UT policy would restrict street preachers, others who want to speak on campus

Free speech, for some at least, soon will require sponsorship on University of Tennessee system campuses.Though no one ended up in handcuffs like a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student did in November, a group of controversial street preachers returned to the UTC campus recently and reignited the discussion about whether taxpayer-backed universities should be a forum for public demonstration.The issue is divisive. But the UT board of trustees already has weighed in.A policy passed by trustees at their February meeting will require parties unaffiliated with UT to obtain the endorsement of a campus organization, faculty member or university faction before coming to any campus in the UT system to spread their message, regardless of what that message is.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press