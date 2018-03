3 TN cities make "America's least healthy cities" list

The state of Tennessee is popping up several times on a list of our country's ten least healthy cities, according to a new report from 24/7 Wall Street and USA TODAY. The list focuses on data from Gallup-Healthways that surveyed the health and lifestyle choices of hundreds of thousands of Americans in 189 metropolitan areas in 2012 and 2013.24/7 Wall Street then used the survey results along with U.S. Census Bureau figures to compile a list of the worst cities for physical health.On the list, Chattanooga landed eighth place, Clarksville came in seventh, and Kingsport-Bristol sitting in third.Read more from our news partner WBIR.