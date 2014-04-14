Showers and storms today, and freezing Tueday night Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 6:09 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 6:58 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Good Monday. If you have planted the garden for spring... hold on. We have a FREEZE WATCH for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s!



For today, we are ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day. We may see some brief clearing late this afternoon and this evening, but more showers and storms are expected tonight through Tuesday morning.



The front will finally pass through on Tuesday afternoon, and strong north breezes will keep highs in the low 50s!



The temps will drop rapidly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is when our Freeze Watch is in effect. I expect temps to drop into the upper 20s as we start the day Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will be nice with sunny skies and a high of 64.



We will stay dry and comfortable through Friday, then a few more showers and storms are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.



By Saturday afternoon we will be dry once again with highs reaching the low 70s Saturday afternoon.



For Easter Sunday, flawless weather. We start the day with lows in the upper 40s. For the afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.



Download the WRCB weather app for more. David Karnes



MONDAY:



8am... Rain Showers, 65



Noon... Rain/Storms, 67



5pm... A Few Showers, 73

