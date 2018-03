Second Annual Crappie for Canines Tournament Huge Success

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) – Twenty-nine teams showed up to fish the second annual Crappie for Canines Benefit Tournament on Sunday April, 13th atonBlue bird skies and windy conditions greeted anglers today, but the smiles on everyone's faces including the dogs were very bright.Winners of this years event were Brian Howard and Sport Dill. Their 5 fish tournament limit weighted 5.40 lbs.Big crappie of the tournament was caught byBryan and Gavin Ainslier, a nice 1.66 lb. white crappie.All proceeds raised from this event go to benefit the Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy of Chattanooga."We raised a grand total of $4,441.29 From Crappie For Canines that was presented to Ramona Nichols, Program Director of Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy." said event coordinator Candi Burrows.The Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy is a program that provides animal therapy and trained mobility service dogs for children and adults with physical disabilities. Each service dog receives two years of training, learns over 90 commands, and performs skills such as opening and closing doors, turning on and off lights, and retrieving dropped or needed items. Every assistance dog is given away at no cost and includes lifelong behavioral and instructional support for each team.– Brian Howard and Sport Dill – 5.40 lbs. - $300.00 cash and a "Get out of the Dog House" 50.00 gift card from Bloomers Floral Design Studios Plus MadDogs Master Piece Custom Jig Tackle Pack– Chris Coleman, Wyatt Coleman, and Jim Cross – 5.19 lbs. - 2 Tow BoatMemberships and Prize Packages– Bryan Ainslier and Gavin Ainslier – 4.52 lbs. - 2 Shimano Sellus URrods combo 2 Shimano Sonara Reels from DJ Marines and Electronics and a Bag Full Of Soddy Daisy Custom Tackle Jigs– John Gibson – 4.40 lbs. - $50.00 Academy Sports Gift Card– Keith and Kevin McMillion – 4.40 lbs. - $50.00 Academy Sports Gift CardBig Fish “Lamar’s Catch” –and Gavin Ainslier – 1.66 lbs. - $100 Bass Pro Shop Gift Card