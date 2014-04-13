Second Annual Crappie for Canines Tournament Huge Success - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Second Annual Crappie for Canines Tournament Huge Success

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Twenty-nine teams showed up to fish the second annual Crappie for Canines Benefit Tournament on Sunday April, 13th at Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

Blue bird skies and windy conditions greeted anglers today, but the smiles on everyone's faces including the dogs were very bright.

Winners of this years event were Brian Howard and Sport Dill. Their 5 fish tournament limit weighted 5.40 lbs.  

Big crappie of the tournament was caught by Bryan and Gavin Ainslier, a nice 1.66 lb. white crappie.

All proceeds raised from this event go to benefit the Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy of Chattanooga.

"We raised a grand total of $4,441.29 From Crappie For Canines that was presented to Ramona Nichols, Program Director of Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy." said event coordinator Candi Burrows.

The Goodwill Assistance Dog Academy is a program that provides animal therapy and trained mobility service dogs for children and adults with physical disabilities. Each service dog receives two years of training, learns over 90 commands, and performs skills such as opening and closing doors, turning on and off lights, and retrieving dropped or needed items. Every assistance dog is given away at no cost and includes lifelong behavioral and instructional support for each team.

The top 5 are as follows;

1st – Brian Howard and Sport Dill – 5.40 lbs. - $300.00 cash and a "Get out of the Dog House" 50.00 gift card from Bloomers Floral Design Studios Plus MadDogs Master Piece Custom Jig Tackle Pack

2nd – Chris Coleman, Wyatt Coleman, and Jim Cross – 5.19 lbs. - 2 Tow Boat U.S. Memberships and Prize Packages

3rd – Bryan Ainslier and Gavin Ainslier – 4.52 lbs. - 2 Shimano Sellus URrods combo 2 Shimano Sonara Reels from DJ Marines and Electronics and a Bag Full Of Soddy Daisy Custom Tackle Jigs

4th – John Gibson – 4.40 lbs. - $50.00 Academy Sports Gift Card

5th – Keith and Kevin McMillion – 4.40 lbs. - $50.00 Academy Sports Gift Card

Big Fish “Lamar’s Catch” – Bryan and Gavin Ainslier – 1.66 lbs. - $100 Bass Pro Shop Gift Card

