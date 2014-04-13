UPDATE: Second arrest made in Lookout Valley triple homicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Second arrest made in Lookout Valley triple homicide

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE: A second arrest was made Monday afternoon in relation to the triple homicide reported earlier this month at 4504 Kellys Ferry Road in Lookout Valley.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested a 15-year-old juvenile Monday afternoon, charging him with three counts of 1st Degree Murder  and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

He will be transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

The investigation is on-going with no further information being released at this time.

Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a suspect believed to be connected to the triple homicide on Wednesday, April 9 in Lookout Valley.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing between 220 and 230 pounds.  His hair is black and he has a full beard.

READ MORE | Accused Lookout Valley killer has court date set

The public is asked to keep in mind the composite is a compilation of facial features, and not a photograph.

If any of the features remind you of someone, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Also, keep in mind the suspect may have recently changed his appearance.

Anyone recognizing the person in the sketch or anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 209-8940 or email them at tips@hcsheriff.gov.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.