UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Highway 58 crash identified

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim killed in the Highway 58 crash as Jonathan Cass. 

The operator of the Ford F-150 truck involved in the crash was identified as Hunter Taylor.

The investigation is on-going.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident on Highway 58 that killed a motorcyclist.

Investigators say the motorcycle was heading North on Highway 58 when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The 42-year-old driver of the motorcycle did not survive the crash. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The accident is still under investigation. 
