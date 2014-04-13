Local child actress appears on popular tv show Posted: Sunday, April 13, 2014 6:08 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 5:22 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Loren Floyd is a vibrant 10-year-old who loves to be a little dramatic on stage.



She's been in theatre since she was young and tonight she is getting the chance of a lifetime to see herself in her first role on television.



Loren gave Channel 3 a glimpse into a guest role she is playing in the television show Drop Dead Diva.



"Her name is holly and she almost got ran over by a car because it was close to a DWR substation and they were speeding,” said Loren.



She says her two scenes made her a little nervous at first but that didn't last for long.



"Once I started talking I get less nervous and more into it," said Loren.



Loren says it was the first time she had been on a TV show so she soaked it all in, watching how the veteran actors performed.



"It was really cool because I've seen it a few times and I saw Owen," said Loren. "They were really good."



It was just confirmation to her that she wanted to pursue acting as a career.



"[To] be a famous actress and be in movies," said Loren.



Her latest role has already landed her a few fans among her peers. She says she already feels famous.



"She is a little older than me, she said she knew I was going to be on a TV show so she asked me to sign her arm, so I did," said Loren.



But Loren isn't letting the spotlight get in the way of her studies and says her dad is making sure she sticks to the books.



"Yes, he actually says you're not going to do this unless your grades stay up and normal, if this is affecting it then you'll have to stop," said Loren.



She says she's not going to let that stop her.



"I got a 105 on my math test," said Loren.



Loren's episode of Drop Dead Diva will be on Sunday, April 13th at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.



