Lawmakers discuss Common Core compromise proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Legislative leaders are considering a one-year delay in the testing component for Tennessee's Common Core education standards.

Last month, a broad coalition of Republican and Democratic House members passed a bill seeking to delay further implementation of the new standards for two years. It also seeks to delay the testing component for the standards for the same amount of time.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1lWMffO) reports legislative leaders are discussing a compromise that would delay testing for a year.

Under the proposal, the state Department of Education would put out a "request for proposals" for alternative testing. The state's current testing program, known as TCAP, would continue in the interim.

The Common Core standards have been voluntarily adopted by 45 states.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

