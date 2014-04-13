Gov. Deal signs prisoner re-entry bill into law

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a bill into law intended to reduce recidivism and help prisoners successfully re-enter society.

Deal signed Senate Bill 365 Sunday at a church in Gainesville and says the legislation is meant to build on regulations Georgia lawmakers passed in 2012 and 2013.

The new law requires the Georgia Board of Corrections to create a certificate program to ensure that ex-offenders are ready to re-enter society. The program will require inmates to complete treatment plans and vocational training while in prison.

The law also lets judges avoid automatically suspending the driver's license of someone convicted of minor drug offenses that didn't involve the operation of a vehicle. Deal says that portion of the law is meant to help nonviolent offenders continue traveling for work.

