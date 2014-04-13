UPDATE: Authorities investigating human skull found

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to home on Oak Place Saturday just before 8 p.m. to discover a homeowner found a human skull while completing yard work.

The Medical Examiner’s Office collected the remains.

Investigators found other remains Sunday morning as well as a wallet with an identification card inside, however CPD investigators tell Channel 3 it is too early to confirm if the remains are that of the individual on the identification card.

Until the Medical Examiner is able to determine the identity, it is unknown at this time whether the remains belong to a male or female.

Investigators tell Channel 3 they found no evidence of foul play and continue to process the scene.

The homeowner requests to remain anonymous and ask for their privacy. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.