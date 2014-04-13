Tennessee preacher charged with child rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee preacher charged with child rape

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee pastor has been charged with child rape in Sumner County.

Gallatin police arrested the suspect, Randy Giulliani, on Friday.  He was charged with the rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to Capt. Kate Novitsky, Giulliani was arrested after the alleged victim came forward with the accusations.

Novitsky tells Channel 4 News that Giulliani used to work as a preacher at a church in Rutherford County.

He has not been affiliated with the congregation for at least two years.

Giulliani remained jailed Sunday on $200,000 bond.

He is due in court May 7.

