Tennessee preacher charged with child rape Posted: Sunday, April 13, 2014 12:24 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, April 13, 2014 12:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Middle Tennessee pastor has been charged with child rape in Sumner County.



Gallatin police arrested the suspect, Randy Giulliani, on Friday. He was charged with the rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.



According to Capt. Kate Novitsky, Giulliani was arrested after the alleged victim came forward with the accusations.



Novitsky tells Channel 4 News that Giulliani used to work as a preacher at a church in Rutherford County.



He has not been affiliated with the congregation for at least two years.



Giulliani remained jailed Sunday on $200,000 bond.



He is due in court May 7.



