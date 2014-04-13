Judge orders man to admit he's a bully Posted: Sunday, April 13, 2014 12:13 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, April 13, 2014 12:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Our NBC News partners at WKYC are reporting a South Euclid man will soon let everyone know that he's a bully.



A judge had ordered him to stand on a street corner this weekend holding a sign that says he picks on disabled children.



For 15 years Mike Prugh says his nextdoor neighbor -- 62-year-old Edmond Aviv -- has harassed his family including adopted African American siblings with disabilities.



"You wonder every time you walk outside, you turn to your left to see if your neighbor is there spitting, yelling, screaming at you and you don't know why," said Prugh.



Prugh says Aviv used a vent on his garage to hook up a device that leaked kerosene.



Another time he smeared dog feces on parts of the house.



After appearing in court five times over the years, Judge Gayle Williams-Byers said enough is enough.



She sentenced Aviv to 15 days in jail and ordered him to make a sign saying he is a bully.



On Sunday, he will stand at the corner of Trebisky and Monticello holding the sign to let people know what he did to the Prughs.



"I would hope that's what's been achieved here is finally the modicum of justice that they had been hoping for for quite some time," said Williams-Byers.



But South Euclid Councilwoman Ruth Gray wants to know why prosecutors didn't bring more severe charges against Aviv.



"I'm disturbed. I think that we as a community need to ask some questions," said Gray.



Prugh hopes the sentence will finally make the harassment stop.



"Move on with your life, hopefully they can move on with their lives, and we can live in peace," said Prugh.



As part of his sentence, Aviv is required to write a letter of apology to the family, take anger management classes and complete 100 hours of community service.



If he fails to do any of that, he will go back to jail.



