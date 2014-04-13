Months ago Lepard received a hero's welcome for his green street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Months ago Lepard received a hero's welcome for his green streetlights; today his project has stalled

By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann held the red ribbon tight so Don Lepard could make a clean cut with an unwieldy pair of extra-large scissors.

Gov. Bill Haslam began to clap before the ribbon hit the ground. Lepard grinned and turned to shake the governor's hand as the applause washed over him. It was Aug. 16, 2013 -- a good day for the former UTC football star.

Lepard, founder of Global Green Lighting, had just opened a 180,000-square-foot factory that he had relocated to Chattanooga from China, much to the delight of officials across the Volunteer State.

He moved here to get closer to his biggest customer, the city, as part of a deal engineered by former Mayor Ron Littlefield that would pay Global Green Lighting $18 million to replace all 27,000 of Chattanooga's streetlights with locally made LED bulbs.

