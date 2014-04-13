Construction moving on veterans' nursing home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Clarksville's long effort to get a skilled nursing home for veterans is getting closer to reality, as construction takes shape on a site that will be the newest facility in the Tennessee State Veterans' Home network.

The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/PYCxyr ) is reporting that officials say that construction on the nearly $27 million facility is expected to be "substantially completed" in January of next year. Officials say the first residents could be admitted as early as March.

Clarksville residents and state lawmakers have long pushed for the veterans' nursing home because the city is so close to the Fort Campbell Army base and is home to many veterans and active-duty soldiers.

The facility will be on nearly 10 acres of property and house up to 108 residents.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.