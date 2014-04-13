Ga. ports on track to smash cargo records in 2014

By RUSS BYNUMAssociated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Ports Authority's chief executive says the seaports in Savannah and Brunswick are on track to finish the 2014 fiscal year with record cargo volumes.

Curtis Foltz says he's confident the ports will end the fiscal year June 30 with their highest ever numbers for overall tonnage of imports and exports, as well as record volumes for containers moving through Savannah and automobiles being shipped into Brunswick.

Third-quarter numbers show total tonnage, containers and autos during the first nine months of this fiscal year are well ahead of the same period last year.

Foltz says Savannah should surpass a milestone 3 million containers in fiscal 2014, and auto and machinery units fueled by car imports through Brunswick should exceed a record of 636,900 units from last year.

