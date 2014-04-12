G-Day Spring Game QB Hunt

ATHENS, Ga. (GeorgiaDogs.com)---
Quarterback Hutson Mason
passed for 241 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red team to a 27-24 victory over the Black squad in the G-Day Game on Saturday.
A record-setting Sanford Stadium crowd of 46,073 -- eclipsing last year's mark of 45,113 -- and a regional CSS television audience viewed Saturday's game.
"It was a great day for Georgia period," Bulldogs coach Mark Richt
said. "I thought the guys played hard. The quarterbacks made a lot of good throws and good reads, the run game was decent and the protection overall was good. Defensively, we knew were not going to show too much in a game like this. The big thing is for everything to understand what to expect on a daily basis in terms of things like hustle and communication. We've got a ways to go, and the players and coaches know that. It's a work in progress."
Mason went 18-of-27 for 241 yards and the touchdown, including 17-of-25 for 188 yards and the score in the first half.
"Hutson continued to show that he knows what to do," Richt said. "He was poised and he was in total control of what was going on."
Receiver Chris Conley
paced the Red team with six catches for 124 yards, including a 53-yarder from Mason.
Tailback Brendan Douglas
led the Red team with 40 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Todd Gurley
had 32 yards and a score.
Tailback A.J. Turman
scored two touchdowns for the Black squad, one rushing and one receiving. Receiver Clay Johnson
had five catches for 75 yards.
Cornerback Sheldon Dawson
led the Red team with six tackles. End Josh Dawson
, nose Toby Johnson
and linebacker Reggie Carter
all four tackles, including a sack for Josh Dawson
. Cornerback Brendan Langley
picked off a pass.
For the Black, safety Corey Moore
had seven tackles. Cornerback Lucas Redd
, linebacker Amarlo Herrera
and linebacker Leonard Floyd
posted six tackles each. Cornerbacks Tristan Askew
and Aaron Davis
each had an interception. The Black squad had four sacks, two each by Herrera and linebacker Jordan Jenkins
.
The Red team struck first as kicker Marshall Morgan
drilled a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at the 1:53 mark of the first quarter.
The Black squad responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Turman. Kicker Patrick Beless
tacked on the PAT for a 7-3 edge. The Red then scored the next two touchdowns. Receiver Reggie Davis
hauled in a 10-yard pass from Mason and Gurley posted a 2-yard run. Morgan had each PAT, giving the Red a 17-7 lead at halftime.
Kicker Thomas Pritchard
pulled the Black team to within 17-10 as he converted on a 29 field goal with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
At the 11:03 mark of the fourth quarter, Red tailback Brendan Douglas
powered in from a yard out. Morgan's extra point made it 24-10.
The Black squad got it to 24-17 when quarterback Faton Bauta
hit receiver Uriah LeMay
on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 remaining. Beless converted the PAT.
Morgan was true on a 30-yard field goal with 2:50 to go to push the Red lead to 27-17.
The final score of the day came when Bauta threw a 4-yard pass to Turman with 42 seconds left. Pritchard added the extra point for a final score of 27-24.
The Bulldogs will open the 2014 season Aug, 30 against Clemson.