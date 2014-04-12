Vols Spring Game, White Beats Orange 129-100

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
(UTSports.com
) -- On a sun-splashed day in front of 68,548 fans, Vol Nation was treated to a day to remember. Tennessee's White team of the Vols' offense outlasted the Orange, of the defense, 129-100. Future stars were on display, one-on-one drills showcased power and speed was plentiful. Plus, more than 70 former Vols took part in a flag football extravaganza that thrilled the crowd at halftime.
The offense racked up 762 yards of total offense with 514 yards of offense and 248 yards on the ground.
The Vols first two touchdowns of the day gave a glimpse of what's to come as freshmen Jalen Hurd
and Josh Malone
hit the checkerboards for the first time in Neyland Stadium -- on the Vols first two touchdowns of the afternoon.
Malone had a monster game as he finished with six catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
Hurd carried 11 times for 66 yards with a touchdown.
The passing game was in high gear all afternoon. The quartet of quarterbacks combined for 514 yards through the air. Justin Worley
was 11-of-13 for 151 yards and one touchdown. Joshua Dobbs
threw for 199 yards on 6-of-9 and three scores while Nathan Peterman
was 8-of-11 for 81 yards and a touchdown. Riley Ferguson
threw for 83 yards on 7-of-12 and a touchdown.
Dobbs also picked up 59 yards on the ground including a 59-yard rushing touchdown. Worley also showed off his wheels with 55 yards, including a 49-yard dash in the second half.
The Vols had four offensive scores of more than 50 yards. Jalen Hurd
scored the first of what will be many touchdowns on a 4-yard rush up the middle with 7:40 left in the first quarter.
Malone hauled in a rocket pass from Dobbs midway through the first quarter. That put the White team ahead 45-30.
Dobbs scored on a 59-yard dash to score the third touchdown of the game.
During the first quarter, Butch Jones
administered several one-on-one drills between receivers and defenders. He also introduced eight match-ups of the Vols `Circle Of Life,' which are one-on-one battles to see who can take down their opponent in a wrestling-style format.
After the first quarter, the White led 63-59.
Malone hit the checkerboards again on a 6-yard dart from Peterman early in the second quarter.
Dobbs connected with Justus Pickett
for his second passing touchdown of the game on a 16-yard strike early in the second quarter.
Worley joined the party of touchdown passers with a 50-yard bomb to Marquez North
as the White took an 89-69 lead.
At the half, the White led 92-71.
Worley's 49-yard dash set up a 1-yard rush by Marlin Lane
, who broke free from several tacklers to rumble in to open the third quarter.
The fireworks weren't done in the second half as Malone hauled in a 79-yard pass from Dobbs and dashed down the left sideline for his third score of the day. George Bullock
got the White on the board with a 41-yard field goal. The drive was keyed by a 31-yard pass from Justin Worley
to Marquez North
down the right sideline.
On defense, senior defensive back Riyahd Jones
recorded eight solo tackles in the first half and finished the game with that total. He also added a pass break-up. Sophomore Jalen Reeves-Maybin
finished with seven tackles and registered half a tackle for a loss.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kenny Bynum
had five solos in the opening half and wound up with six stops, including a TFL (-1). Freshman Colton Jumper
also posted six tackles, including a half TFL. Justin King
led a four-sack day for the defense, tallying 1.5 for -10.
Sophomore Devaun Swafford
(-6) and redshirt junior Curt Maggitt
(-4) added sacks, and freshman Neiko Creamer
had a half sack (-2).
The crowd of 68,548 is the second-largest in Tennessee history. Last year, 61,076 came out for Jones' first spring game, now this all-time. The record of 73,801 came in 1986 following the Sugar Vols win in the Sugar Bowl.
More than 25,000 fans took part in Fan Day prior to the game as every member of the Vols and Butch Jones
signed autographs and took photos.