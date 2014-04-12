Powell and Powell Take the Win in the April CBA - Arrowhead Mari - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Powell and Powell Take the Win in the April CBA - Arrowhead Marine Open

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – John Powell and Matt Powell  topped the field of 90 boats catching a 5 bass limit weighing 26.44 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Arrowhead Marine Open CBA, April Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, April 12th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp. 

John said "We took a big chance running way down into Nick-a-Jack Lake and didn’t have a lot of time because of a fog delay but I am glad we made that decision”.

Nick Smith had big fish of the tournament with a super giant large mouth that weighed 8.80 pounds good for 2 Denali rods and $100.

Second big bass of the tournament was a 7.86 large mouth that was caught by Carey Dotson good for 100.00 dollars.

John Powell and Matt Powell won the highest finishing new team award and Rocky and Harley Southerland won the highest finishers in the youth division.

The next C.B.A. event will be May 17th out of Chester Frost Park.

The top 10 are as follows:
1st - John Powell and Matt Powell - 26.44 lbs. - $2,000.00  
2nd - Tony Townsend and Galen James - 24.32 lbs. - $900.00  
3rd - Carey Dotson and Rogne Brown - 23.92 lbs. - $750.00  
4th - Gary Hutton and Greg Atchley - 23.38 lbs. - $700.00  
5th - Casey Whitehead and Jon Cochran - 22.50 lbs. - $600.00  
6th - Shane Frazier and Randy Frazier - 19.80 lbs. - $500.00  
7th - Baron Adams and Bryan Pierice - 18.50 lbs. - $400.00  
8th - Nick Smith and David Olinger - 18.30 lbs. - $350.00  
9th - Daniel Morgan and Greg Shaver - 18.08 lbs. - $300.00  
10th - Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart - 18.03lbs. - $300.00  

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.