Powell and Powell Take the Win in the April CBA - Arrowhead Marine Open

Nick-a-Jack Lake

Denali

Chester Frost Park

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – John Powell and Matt Powell topped the field of 90 boats catching a 5 bass limit weighing 26.44 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Arrowhead Marine Open CBA, April Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, April 12th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.John said "We took a big chance running way down intoand didn’t have a lot of time because of a fog delay but I am glad we made that decision”.Nick Smith had big fish of the tournament with a super giant large mouth that weighed 8.80 pounds good for 2rods and $100.Second big bass of the tournament was a 7.86 large mouth that was caught by Carey Dotson good for 100.00 dollars.John Powell and Matt Powell won the highest finishing new team award and Rocky and Harley Southerland won the highest finishers in the youth division.The next C.B.A. event will be May 17th out of- John Powell and Matt Powell - 26.44 lbs. - $2,000.00- Tony Townsend and Galen James - 24.32 lbs. - $900.00- Carey Dotson and Rogne Brown - 23.92 lbs. - $750.00- Gary Hutton and Greg Atchley - 23.38 lbs. - $700.00- Casey Whitehead and Jon Cochran - 22.50 lbs. - $600.00- Shane Frazier and Randy Frazier - 19.80 lbs. - $500.00- Baron Adams and Bryan Pierice - 18.50 lbs. - $400.00- Nick Smith and David Olinger - 18.30 lbs. - $350.00- Daniel Morgan and Greg Shaver - 18.08 lbs. - $300.0010- Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart - 18.03lbs. - $300.00For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com