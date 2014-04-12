8 Tenn. counties will received disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam's office announced on Friday that the federal government will provide financial assistance to eight Tennessee counties that were declared a disaster because of severe winter weather last month.

Officials said the federal money will allow local governments and agencies in Carroll, Cheatham, Dickson, Haywood, Houston, Madison, Shelby, and Tipton counties to receive a 75 percent reimbursement for costs of the storm.

Officials said state and local governments and utility companies have spent more than $12 million in preparation for, response to, and recovery from the storm's impact.

The storm was the result of a powerful cold front that brought snow, freezing rain and ice to the state in early March. The ice brought down tree limbs and power lines and left more than 75,000 customers without electricity.

