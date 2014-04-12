UPDATE: Minute by minute: The murder trial of Tony Bigoms

: Phone records were the main topic in the courtroom Saturday as a member from the Hamilton County Police Department used cell phone towers to show general areas of Wilkes and Bigoms whereabouts the night she disappeared.Bigoms decline to testify on his behalf. The defense said they weren't specific enough and the hearing will continue on Monday with closing arguments.: Friday brought additional revelations in the first degree murder trail of Tony Bigoms. As Bigoms' examination continued through the day Thursday, details of the killing were graphic and clinical.Bigoms was charged in the grisly death and mutilation of Dana Wilkes in 2012. She was first reported as missing around November 10, 2012. Wilkes' decapitated and mutilated body was found near a waterway in Chattanooga.Channel 3 Eyewitness News reporter Megan Brantley is covering the case, and tweeting live from the courtroom. Follow her on TwitterTweets are in chronological order, with the most recent at top.Rozma says Wilkes called him asking if he wanted to buy pills for her. He says he told her he was quitting.Prosecution has brought Christopher Rozma to the stand. Says he knew Bigoms and Had met Dana Wilkes.Judge calls for break, will bring out jury for the first time today when try return.Judge rules to allow evidence that prosecution believes links Bigoms to 2006 trial.