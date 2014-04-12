UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Sale Creek - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Sale Creek

SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) - Last night's storms may have been a factor in a fatal, single vehicle crash in Sale Creek.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received the call just before 10:30 Friday night on Dayton Pike and Highway 27, near the Patterson Road intersection.

Traffic Investigator Adam Patton said the investigation shows that the 2000 Nissan XTerra driven by 54-year-old Bobby C. Lemley was traveling  northbound on Dayton Pike when for unknown reasons, crossed over into the southbound lane leaving the roadway striking a tree.  

Patton tells Channel 3 Lemley died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Deputies cordoned off the crash scene with tape and confirmed it was a fatal collision, offering no additional information.

The investigation is on-going by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division

