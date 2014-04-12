UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Sale Creek Posted: Saturday, April 12, 2014 10:37 AM EDT Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2014 2:58 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Last night's storms may have been a factor in a fatal, single vehicle crash in Sale Creek.



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received the call just before 10:30 Friday night on Dayton Pike and Highway 27, near the Patterson Road intersection.



Traffic Investigator Adam Patton said the investigation shows that the 2000 Nissan XTerra driven by 54-year-old Bobby C. Lemley was traveling northbound on Dayton Pike when for unknown reasons, crossed over into the southbound lane leaving the roadway striking a tree.



Patton tells Channel 3 Lemley died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.



Deputies cordoned off the crash scene with tape and confirmed it was a fatal collision, offering no additional information.



The investigation is on-going by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division



