Adventure tourism touted for Marion County

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials in southern Tennessee are seeking an adventure tourism designation for 500 acres of land near Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/QdUw3P) reports the move comes after the men who own the land in Marion County say they want to develop it as a tourist attraction.

The Perlaky brothers, Stephen and Jeff, also own Raccoon Mountain Caverns and Campground on adjacent land in Hamilton County. Jeff Perlaky says about 100,000 people visit there annually.

If the brothers' land in Marion County is designated as an adventure tourism district, it would be eligible for tax credits.

The brothers say they would like to offer a range of activities that might include off-roading hiking and horseback riding.

The Marion County Commission sent a resolution to state officials last month requesting approval.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

