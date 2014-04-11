New veteran's clinic opens in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New veteran's clinic opens in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Local veterans that fought in Korean War and Vietnam also fought for a nearby outreach clinic to open up in McMinn County on Decatur Pike. The ribbon cutting was held Friday at noon.

The veteran population is estimated to be around 375,000. That grand total includes veterans living in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, northern Alabama and Georgia.

If you know a Veteran that would like to receive care at this new clinic in Athens, the number to call is 800-876-7093.

