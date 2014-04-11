UPDATE: UTC students gather to mourn loss of student Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 4:42 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2014 1:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Students gathered at the UTC campus Saturday morning to share stories and offer each other a shoulder to cry on after learning about the death of Ronald Farrell Jr. UTC organized the meeting and had counselors available to help students cope with the loss.



Several close friends cried and shared how they are shocked, Farrell is gone. Students that knew the 20-year-old best say , the senior had a bright future and was looking forward to an internship at Power 94.



There wasn't a dry eye in sight during the gathering to remember the Memphis native that was found dead inside his dorm apartment Friday afternoon.



Chattanooga Police do not suspect foul play was involved. The cause of death is still under investigation.

