Amazon to start offering public tours of Chattanooga facility

Amazon plans to open up its massive Chattanooga distribution center for public tours starting in May.

“We’re excited for customers to see first-hand what goes on,” said Amazon spokeswoman Nina Lindsey.

The Chattanooga location is just one of six of its facilities nationwide at which it plans to offer tours and the only Amazon site in Tennessee, she said.

The tours will be free of charge, Lindsey said. They’ll be held every first and third Tuesday starting May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

