TN Open gun carry sponsor moves for full House vote

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The House sponsor of a bill seeking to remove permit requirements to carry guns openly in Tennessee wants to bypass committees and hold a full floor vote on the measure.

Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough on Friday filed notice that he plans to make the unusual move on Monday.

The Senate passed its version of the open carry bill on Tuesday, but supporters are concerned that the companion bill might not make it out of a House subcommittee before the Legislature adjourns.

If Van Huss makes the motion to call the bill to the floor on Monday, the chamber would have to wait 24 hours before voting on the matter. It would take two-thirds of the 99-member chamber for the motion to prevail.

Lawmakers hope to adjourn Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.