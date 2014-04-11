Get your tickets now for 2014 Dream Home Tickets

Order tickets online for 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets sales for the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home are going well. More than 5,000 have already been sold giving buyers a chance to win this year's house valued at $500,000 and helping the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.About 2,000 are still available. Last years' Dream Home Campaign sold out, so don't wait to get your ticket.This year's home is in The Canyons At Falling Water subdivision. The address is 6233 Deep Canyon Rd, Hixson, Tennessee.Your $100 ticket enters you to win the house and other amazing prizes, whichinclude a $1,000 shopping spree to, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties, LLC, TV entertainment package, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland and Ooltewah, and a golf outing for 16 players courtesy of WindStone Golf Course.To reserve your ticket by phone, call 1-800- 750-6962. Tickets are also available at all Tennessee branches of Regions Bank and Gigi's Cupcakes.The winner of the 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be drawn Sunday, June 22, 2014, on WRCB Channel 3 at noon.