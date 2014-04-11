Get your tickets now for 2014 Dream Home Tickets - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Get your tickets now for 2014 Dream Home Tickets

Posted: Updated:
Tickets sales for the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home are going well.  More than 5,000 have already been sold giving buyers a chance to win this year's house valued at $500,000 and helping the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.   

About 2,000 are still available. Last years' Dream Home Campaign sold out, so don't wait to get your ticket. 

This year's home is in The Canyons At Falling Water subdivision.  The address is 6233 Deep Canyon Rd, Hixson, Tennessee.

Your $100 ticket enters you to win the house and other amazing prizes, which include a $1,000 shopping spree to myribbongift.com, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties, LLC, TV entertainment package, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland and Ooltewah, and a golf outing for 16 players courtesy of WindStone Golf Course.

To reserve your ticket by phone, call 1-800- 750-6962. Tickets are also available at all Tennessee branches of Regions Bank and Gigi's Cupcakes.

GET YOURS | Order tickets online for 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The winner of the 2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be drawn Sunday, June 22, 2014, on WRCB Channel 3 at noon.                


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.