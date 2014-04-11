High school bookkeeper arrested in theft of $35,000 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High school bookkeeper arrested in theft of $35,000

WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) - A former Whitwell High School bookkeeper, Lois Alene Vandergriff, was arrested as part of an ongoing theft investigation.
 
The Whitwell High School records were audited between July 1, 2009 and October 31, 2010.

The TBI says the investigation revealed school collections totaling at least $35,332 were misappropriated by the 49-year-old Whitwell woman, who resigned from the position in 2010.
 
The TBI opened a case at the request of District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor in late 2013.

Earlier this week, a Marion County Grand Jury returned two indictments for Vandergriff, charging her with Theft of Property over $10,000 and Vandalism.
 
Vandergriff was arrested Thursday night, after she was booked into the Marion County Jail and then later released after posting a $10,000 bond.


