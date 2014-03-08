TN attorney charged with sex crimes with minors

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) - A Tennessee attorney and his girlfriend have been charged with committing sex crimes with minors over a five-month period.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported (http://leafne.ws/1cKbCLQ ) that a Robertson County grand jury indicted 55-year-old Edward T. Farmer and 28-year-old Catrina McQuiston of Clarksville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says McQuiston allegedly sexually assaulted two girls at the direction of Farmer, who watched the alleged assaults.

Farmer faces nine charges related to the alleged incidents between January and May 2010.

McQuiston faces five charges.

Farmer has been licensed as an attorney in Tennessee since 1998.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

