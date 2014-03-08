Volkswagen sides with UAW on appeal

The United Auto Workers and Volkswagen Group of America have filed their opposition to two groups supporting some Chattanooga VW workers who want to intervene in the union's appeal for a new election at the plant.

The two groups fired back Friday, with an attorney for one saying the union is doing "everything it can to make sure that no one can speak out in opposition to the UAW."

Volkswagen, in its first official statement since the UAW filed the National Labor Relations Board appeal Feb. 21, said the company doesn't support efforts by Southern Momentum and the National Right to Work Foundation to intervene in the appeal. VW employees voted 712 to 626 to not align with the union, but the UAW alleges outside pressure was brought to bear.

In a one-page letter, VW attorney Steven Swirsky said the company "does not believe there is any basis for the motions to intervene to be granted." The attorney said the letter responds to a request for VW's position by Nancy Wilson, acting NLRB regional director in Atlanta.

