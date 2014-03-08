Candidate wants to post Ten Commandments in Hamilton County Cour - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Candidate wants to post Ten Commandments in Hamilton County Courthouse

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Nearly 12 years after a federal judge forced Hamilton County commissioners to remove the Ten Commandments from three public buildings, a candidate for a Circuit Court judgeship is asking commissioners to put them back up.

But this time, she's asking that they be shown in a more academic light.

Catherine Cate White is seeking the Republican nomination for Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Division 1, along with candidate J.B. Bennett.

On Friday, she sent a letter to commissioners and Mayor Jim Coppinger asking them to consider a resolution to display a collection of historic documents including the Magna Carta, "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national motto, the Ten Commandments and others at the courthouse.

