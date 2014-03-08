'Honeymooners' Actress Sheila MacRae Dies at 92

By Randee Dawn, NBC News



ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Sheila MacRae , a veteran stage, film and TV performer best known for playing Alice Kramden in the 1960s re-creation of "The Honeymooners", has died. She was 92.

The actress died Thursday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, N.J., MacRae's granddaughter, Allison Mullavey, told the Associated Press on Friday.

A singer, dancer and actress, she was married to "Oklahoma" star Gordon MacRae for 26 years and they appeared together in 1964 on "The Ed Sullivan Show" when the Beatles were featured.

In an earlier version, Audrey Meadows starred with Jackie Gleason as lovebirds and sparring partners Ralph and Alice Kramden in "The Honeymooners." Sheila MacRae replaced Meadows as Alice in a later version from 1966-70 on "The Jackie Gleason Show."

MacRae was the last survivor from the 60s edition of the Gleason show. Jane Kean, who played Trixie Norton, died last fall.

"She lived a good life and a long life," Allison Mullavey told the AP. "We'll miss her."

A native of London, MacRae made a cameo as herself on "I Love Lucy" in the ‘50s.