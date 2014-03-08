Church creates website for servers to sound off

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee pastor has created a website where restaurant servers are encouraged to sound off about waiting on church crowds.

Preaching Christ Church in Kingsport kicked off its "Sundays are the Worst" campaign on March 3, and it runs through Easter Sunday.

Lead Pastor Chad Roberts told the Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/1cBIdZO) that he got the idea after hearing complaints about rude church crowds and didn't tip well.

He says servers who contribute their stories will get written apologies emailed to them.

Roberts said he hopes the efforts will help church-goers consider their attitudes while they are out to eat. He says he hopes the effort also shows servers that not all church crowds are "the worst."

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

