Volunteers and officials hand out free smoke alarms in St. Elmo

The days are getting longer, the temps are getting warmer. Spring is just around the corner, and with that the spring forward in daylight saving time. However, officials say it's also the perfect opportunity to do routine checks around your home, including your smoke alarm.



"It provides early notification, which is key to getting people out," Fire Marshal William Matlock says.



The Fire Marshal's office and volunteers with the American Red Cross spent Saturday morning going door to door in St. Elmo handing out free smoke alarms.



"I think the biggest thing we can get people to do is to take a few minutes and try to think about what they're doing at home, keep flammable items away from things that could catch fire, trying to ensure you've got a smoke detector that's installed and ready to go," Greg Waite with the American Red Cross says.



Statistics show nearly two thirds of all home fire deaths result from fires with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, which makes what the volunteers are doing Saturday all the more important.