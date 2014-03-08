Ringgold residents abuzz over plan to buy drone

When thousands descend on Ringgold, Ga., on Memorial Day weekend for the annual 1890s Day Jamboree, a drone may fly overhead taking video of the crowd below.

Promoting tourism -- not surveillance -- will be its goal. The five-member Convention and Visitors Bureau board in Ringgold voted unanimously Tuesday to explore spending up to $1,200 for a video camera-equipped drone with four helicopter rotors to fly overhead and capture footage of events to help promote the city.

"This is going to give us a sweeping view of the whole town," Ringgold's Director of Downtown Development Joseph Brellenthin said. "It's something unique that we can do that's not too expensive."

The drone idea already has Ringgold residents buzzing.

