Athens police see possible trend in stolen trucks

Police in Athens need your help catching the suspects in similar car theft cases. One of the crimes was caught on tape.

According to the police report, on February 26th at Thomas and Betts Manufacturing plant, a man gets out of a black SUV walks over to a pickup truck, with a screwdriver in hand.

The blue and white 1988 Chevy S10 that was stolen is seen next to the red truck. The suspect breaks in and drives off.



A witness says the two drivers speed away on Congress Parkway.



It's not the first police are hearing of this type of pickup truck being stolen.

On February 8th, a truck was stolen from the Mayfield's parking lot. That truck is a red 1988 Chevy S10 with a Mickey Mouse plate on the front.

If you have any information, call police.



