Athens police searching for TV thieves

Police in Athens are looking for three men they say just walked out of Walmart with two large-screen televisions.



It happened just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday. You can see one of the three men carting off the goods in surveillance pictures.



They walked straight to the Electronics Department, loaded up two 42-inch TVs and walked straight out of the store.



The 3 men met up at a maroon GMC Envoy and sped off. Witnesses say the men grabbed some other items on the way out.





Read more on this story at the Daily Post Athenian.

