Athens police searching for TV thieves - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Athens police searching for TV thieves

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Daily Post Athenian Courtesy: Daily Post Athenian
ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

Police in Athens are looking for three men they say just walked out of Walmart with two large-screen televisions.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday.  You can see one of the three men carting off the goods in surveillance pictures.

They walked straight to the Electronics Department, loaded up two 42-inch TVs and walked straight out of the store.

The 3 men met up at a maroon GMC Envoy and sped off.  Witnesses say the men grabbed some other items on the way out.


Read more on this story at the Daily Post Athenian.        

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.